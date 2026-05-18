Satheesan to take oath as CM, Cong-led UDF cabinet to be sworn-in

Preparations have been completed at Central Stadium, where a massive stage has been set up for the oath-taking ceremony.

Workers have put up temporary rain shelters and arranged seating for thousands of party workers, national political figures, and local dignitaries.

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and top party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others are scheduled to attend the swearing-in. Kerala joins Karnataka and Telangana to become the third Congress ruled state in south in the recent times.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital ahead of the high-profile event.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made in view of the large number of VIPs and UDF supporters arriving in the city.

Traffic and parking regulations are in effect from 7 am to 4 pm in the capital city.

Thousands of UDF supporters from across Kerala have reached Thiruvananthapuram to witness the swearing-in ceremony.