No relief from HC for wrestler Vinesh Phogat for participating in May 30 trials for Asia Games

The senior counsel representing Phogat argued that she should be permitted to participate in the Asian Games trials scheduled for May 30-31.

He emphasised that while internationally, the ranking and status of female athletes on maternity leave are protected, the latest WFI policy excluded her.

"You have already been declared ineligible. How can we grant you that relief without hearing the other side... The (WFI) policy will have to be looked into. There are competing interests. Yes, we appreciate (that you were on a maternity break), but at the same time, national interest is there.

"Therefore, let them file a reply," Justice Kaurav remarked orally.