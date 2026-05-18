AIADMK groups brace up for showdown, Palaniswami convenes party's dt secretaries' meet

And amidst heightened disagreement between the two factions, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, facing open revolt from former state ministers C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, has convened a meeting of the party's district secretaries at his Greenways residence here on Tuesday, trying to retain his hold over the party, a source in the party said.

The breakaway group led by Shanmugam and Velumani, who along with 23 party MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13 defying Palaniswami's instruction to vote against the TVK, have launched a signature campaign among party members to convene the general council, the highest decision-making body.