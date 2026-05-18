AIADMK groups brace up for showdown, Palaniswami convenes party's dt secretaries' meet

CHENNAI: The AIADMK factions are bracing up for a showdown of strength, aiming to emerge as a dominant entity in a frantic bid to take over the party.
And amidst heightened disagreement between the two factions, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, facing open revolt from former state ministers C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, has convened a meeting of the party's district secretaries at his Greenways residence here on Tuesday, trying to retain his hold over the party, a source in the party said.
The breakaway group led by Shanmugam and Velumani, who along with 23 party MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13 defying Palaniswami's instruction to vote against the TVK, have launched a signature campaign among party members to convene the general council, the highest decision-making body.
The AIADMK has not convened a meeting so far to review the party's performance in the April 23 Assembly election in which it managed to win only 47 seats.
Speaking to reporters, Agri S S Krishnamurthi, who is backing Palaniswami, said the district secretaries were solidly behind Palaniswami.
Former state minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, who is mustering strength for the Shanmugam faction, said as per the AIADMK party rules, a sufficient number of members have extended their support to convene the general council meeting of the party.
"The forms signed by the members would be submitted to Palaniswami urging him to convene the general council," he said.
Former state minister Dindigul C Srinivasan said a majority in the party backed their present general secretary.
And amidst the internal strife, senior leader S Semmalai resigned on Monday citing mental anguish over the present development in the party.
The once ruling party has been facing a crisis post polls, when Shanmugam and Velumani faction announced their support to the TVK government. The faction is intensifying efforts to convene the general council to effect a change in the party leadership.