What are the top headlines of today, May 15, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (May 15, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3/l after elections, CNG up by Rs 2/kg as crude costs bite
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, marking the first increase in more than four years, as state-run fuel retailers passed on part of the hit from surging global crude prices triggered by the Iran war.
2. India offers support for peace in West Asia as PM Modi signs energy, defence deals with UAE
India is ready to extend all possible support to bring peace in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, during his talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as both sides signed agreements to firm up strategic collaborations in the areas of energy and defence.
3. NEET-UG re-exam on June 21; computer-based test from next year, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, and said the medical entrance exam will be computer-based test from next year onwards as part of reforms in view of allegations of irregularities linked to it.
4. VCK objects to appointing rebel AIADMK MLAs as ministers
Amid speculation that some AIADMK legislators who backed the TVK in the trust vote could be accommodated in the ministry, VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar has said that any such move would be immoral and unethical, even though there is no legal bar.
5. Unnao rape case: SC sets aside order suspending Sengar's life term, asks HC to decide plea afresh
The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case and asked it to decide the plea afresh.
6. Elgar case: NIA seeks cancellation of activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao's bail
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday moved a plea before a special court here seeking cancellation of bail granted to activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, both accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing violation of bail conditions.
7. HC declares Bhojshala site as temple, scraps ASI namaz order, suggests separate land for mosque
8. CBI arrests NEET paper leak 'kingpin' in Pune
The CBI has arrested a professor from Pune who is alleged to be the kingpin of the NEET paper leak case, officials said Friday.
9. Gautam Adani nears resolution of US cases as SEC settles, DoJ poised to drop charges
When the Justice Department indicted India’s richest man in the final weeks of the Biden administration, prosecutors described an “elaborate” bribery scheme involving “corruption and fraud at the expense of U.S. investors.”
10. Udhayanidhi clarifies on Sanatan Dharma remark, says wanted to abolish caste system dividing people
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who stoked a fresh controversy over his Sanatan Dharma eradication remark in Tamil Nadu Assembly, has said that he had meant to abolish that system which divides people into upper and lower castes.
11. UAE condemns 'terrorist' attack on Indian-flagged vessel off Oman coast
The UAE has condemned a strike on an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman, calling it a "terrorist attack" and a "dangerous escalation" that threatens the stability of critical waterways.
12. SC bats for rationalisation of airfares, asks Centre to provide relief to people
The Supreme Court on Friday said there should be some rationalisation of airfares and asked the Centre to provide relief to flyers.