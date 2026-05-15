No legal bar, but ethical questions remain on inducting rebel AIADMK MLAs: VCK’s Ravikumar

In a post on X addressed to Chief Minister Vijay, Ravikumar said the conduct of the 25 breakaway AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the government, contrary to the party whip, could attract disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Quoting the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Subhash Desai case, he said only AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had the authority to appoint the party whip and issue binding directions to MLAs.

“The political party and not the legislature party appoints the whip and the leader of the party in the House,” Ravikumar quoted from the judgment, adding that MLAs who defied the party direction were liable to face proceedings under Paragraph 2 of the Tenth Schedule.