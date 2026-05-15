Udhayanidhi clarifies on Sanatan Dharma remark, says wanted to abolish caste system dividing people

Abolishing the caste system did not mean that no one should go to the temple. It meant that everyone should have equal rights, not only in the temple but also in society, he explained in a post on 'X' on Thursday.

"When I spoke in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, I said the caste system that divides people must be abolished. Some people criticise me for this. I am not a person who is afraid. The Dravidian movement emerged out of opposition. In that sense, I would like to give a small explanation," the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said.