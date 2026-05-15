India offers support for peace in West Asia as PM Modi signs energy and defence deals with UAE

In a social media post, Modi thanked the UAE president for his "gracious gesture" in receiving him at the Abu Dhabi airport. "I look forward to our discussions aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, supply chains, and more," he said.During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is also expected to hold talks focussing on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and detailed discussions on the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.Energy security is likely to be a central theme of the discussions, as India monitors rising instability in the Gulf region amid concerns over oil supplies and maritime trade routes.The visit comes against the backdrop of widening differences among Gulf powers over oil production policies, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and regional alignments involving Israel and Iran.