US set to drop charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani accused of fraud

The proposal — which Trump could have touted as a political and economic win — underscores the highly transactional approach to justice in Trump’s second term. Over the past year, he has awarded pardons to his donors and even a business partner, while prosecutors in his Justice Department have dropped charges and investigations against other political allies. Those results, a striking break from prosecutorial norms, have fueled the perception that freedom is up for sale in Trump’s Washington, emboldening defendants to offer economic settlement terms that were once unthinkable.

The people with knowledge of Adani’s case said that prosecutors were not pulling back as a political favor to Adani, who has a close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. Instead, one of them said, a dismissal would reflect the Trump administration’s broader retreat from foreign bribery cases and its reluctance to act as a global corporate police force. Even if the criminal charges against Adani are dismissed, he is still expected to incur financial penalties, the people with knowledge of the case said.

The SEC settlement, which could be announced as soon as Thursday, is expected to result in a penalty of about $18 million, the people said. Adani would pay a portion of the settlement, while a co-defendant would pay the balance. And the Treasury Department, which was separately investigating Adani’s companies for shipping Iranian gas in violation of U.S. sanctions, is preparing to extract a penalty of its own, potentially about $275 million, the people added. Although the deal could still fall apart, the Justice Department could move to dismiss the charges in the coming days, according to people familiar with the deal.

A spokesperson for Adani did not respond to a request for comment. The indictment, which federal prosecutors in the Brooklyn borough of New York City secured in late 2024, carried geopolitical implications. Adani is an infrastructure titan in India, and his company, the Adani Group, has been a driving force behind building the country’s biggest ports and highways, while also operating airports and owning a television news channel. He has a net worth of $104 billion, making him the 17th-wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Prosecutors charged Adani with securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy, accusing him, his nephew and six other associates of orchestrating a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure lucrative solar contracts in India. The defendants, prosecutors said, also lied about the bribery scheme when they were trying to raise money from American investors.

The defendants have not entered pleas and are not in custody because none of them were living in the United States when the indictment was announced.