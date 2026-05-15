SC bats for rationalisation of airfares, asks Centre to provide relief to people

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta flagged that on the same day, one airline flying in the same sector charges a particular airfare while other charges a different airfare.

"Try to give some relief to the people because of the discrepancy. On the same day, flights to the same sector, one airline charges Rs 8000 while the other airline charges Rs 18000 for the economy class," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

Justice Mehta said, "There should be some rationalisation (of airfares)" after the solicitor general said that a new enactment of 2024 has come into effect and the corresponding rules are in the process of consultation.