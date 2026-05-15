Elgar case: NIA seeks cancellation of activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao's bail

The court had directed that they shall not commit any other offence, either of a similar or any other nature.

In a plea filed before a special NIA court here, the probe agency sought cancellation of their bail primarily on the ground that they attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on January 19 this year.

The probe agency's plea highlighted that the duo, along with several co-accused, including Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson, and others, allegedly participated in the meeting.

It claimed that the meeting was convened with the intention of propagating the ideology of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) and to deliberate upon the future course of action for spreading the "Urban Naxal" movement.

The agency alleged that it constituted a direct threat to the nation's integrity, sovereignty, and security.