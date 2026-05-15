Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3/l after elections, CNG up by Rs 2/kg as crude costs bite

Petrol price in the national capital has been increased to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77 while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 as against Rs 87.67 per litre previously, industry sources said.

Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 79.09 per kg and in Mumbai it costs Rs 84. However, prices of both natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking, called piped natural gas, as well as domestic cooking gas LPG remained unchanged.

Global crude oil prices have surged more than 50 per cent since US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's subsequent retaliation disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments.