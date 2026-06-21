What are the top headlines of today, June 21, 2026 ?

Tiruvallur gas leak: 2 dead, many in ICU, some on ventilator support; CM Vijay deputes ministers to coordinate relief work

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district that killed at least two workers and left several others critically injured, and constituted a three-member committee to investigate the incident and recommend further action.

CM Vijay announces Rs 2 lakh relief for families of workers killed in ammonia leak

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of two women workers who died in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export processing factory in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.

NEET-UG retest held at over 5,400 centres in India, abroad amid tight security

The NEET-UG re-exam began at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Ram temple probe: SIT asks trust and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya

The SIT probing the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple here has instructed its trust and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya, according to temple sources who claimed that investigators found discrepancies in documentation of offerings like gold, silver and precious stones.

Vance, Ghalibaf, Sharif, other top leaders from US, Iran and Pak reach Switzerland for talks

US Vice President JD Vance, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were among the top leaders who reached Switzerland on Sunday for high-level talks aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.

Thousands join International Yoga Day events worldwide

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts across the world marked the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, as Indian missions abroad organised events to highlight the ancient practice's role in fostering health and well-being.

Bengal: Four killed, 40 injured in bus-truck collision, govt announces compensation

Four person was killed and 40 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, police said.

Day 2 of CJP stir: Dipke seeks farmers' backing, asks NEET candidates to join after exam

On the second day of the protest at Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke sought farmers' support to the youth-led agitation over alleged examination irregularities, NEET paper leak and the demand for education minister's resignation.

Harshit, Akshat win gold-silver for India at Asian Artistic Gymnastics C''ships

Indian gymnasts Harshit Damodaran and Akshat Bajaj scripted history by securing a gold-silver finish in the junior men's vault event at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zunyi, China on Sunday.