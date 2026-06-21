Harshit, Akshat win gold-silver for India at Asian Artistic Gymnastics C'ships

Harshit topped the podium with a score of 13.649, while Akshat finished second with 13.433 in the continental competition.

Harshit produced two consistent vaults, scoring 13.866 on his first attempt, which carried a difficulty (D) score of 4.8, and 13.433 on his second vault. His combined effort earned him the top spot ahead of compatriot Akshat.

Akshat registered scores of 13.500 and 13.366 across his two vaults to finish with an average of 13.433 and secure the silver.