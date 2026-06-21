Bengal: Four killed, 40 injured in bus-truck collision, govt announces compensation

The accident took place in Ulladabri area on NH-27, with police suspecting slippery road conditions to be the reason behind the mishap.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a social media post, said he was deeply saddened by the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the next of kin of the person killed, Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured passengers and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

"Local sources have reported at least one death. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and their condition is being monitored," a senior police officer said.

The officer said the exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.