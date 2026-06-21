Vance, Ghalibaf, Sharif, other top leaders from US, Iran and Pak reach Switzerland for talks

Vance arrived on Sunday morning, while other US negotiators - including envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner - were already here.

"My understanding, talking to Jared and Steve this (Saturday) morning, is things are going well,” Vance told Fox News before departing.

The Iranian delegation is being led by Ghalibaf, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

It further said in a report, “Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani, and Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati are also part of the delegation.”

Pakistan PM Sharif also landed in Zurich on Sunday, accompanied by Army chief Asim Munir and other delegates.