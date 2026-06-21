Day 2 of CJP stir: Dipke seeks farmers' backing, asks NEET candidates to join after exam

He said students stood by farmers in the fight for their rights and need farmers' solidarity now.

While the protest drew hundreds of youths on Saturday, police made repeated announcements in the evening, asking those present to vacate the premises. Police said the permission granted for the gathering had ended at 5 pm.

Dipke and several other protesters, however, sat through the night and have continued the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, reiterating their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder has also appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar, while asking NEET re-exam aspirants to join the agitation after completing their test.

"We are holding the fort but without your support this movement won't be successful," Dipke said as he urged people to join the protest on Sunday.