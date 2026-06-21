NEET-UG retest begins across country, overseas centres amid tight security

"Everyone who took that exam was under immense pressure, especially the students who were on the verge of qualifying. Personally, I wasn't making the cut as my score was around 450, but no one can truly understand the pain of those who were actually getting selected. They are the ones who suffered the most," he added.

Sonia, who is appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination in Delhi, said she was feeling more stressed this time than during the earlier test. She also noted that drinking water and coolers have been arranged this time, unlike during the previous exam, and security had also been tightened.

"If such security arrangements had been in place the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lower, and students would not have had to face so much trouble," she said.

In Odisha, candidate Parthasarathi Raut said he would try his best in the re-test to secure admission to a medical college.