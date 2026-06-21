CM Vijay announces Rs 2 lakh relief for families of workers killed in ammonia leak

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of two women workers who died in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood export processing factory in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.
In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide the assistance from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
He also ordered that the bodies be transported to their native places at government expense for funeral arrangements.
According to the government, 64 workers, including 60 women and four men, were affected after ammonia leaked from the production unit of the factory on Sunday. Two women died in the incident.
Fifteen workers are under intensive monitoring at a government hospital, while 23 workers have been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital. Another 24 workers are under observation in a private hospital.
He also directed officials to provide treatment to the injured workers and ensure compensation under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme or the Employees’ Compensation Act.
The government has ordered inspections of hazardous industries across the State following the incident.