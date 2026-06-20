What are the top headlines of today, June 20, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (June 20, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) On a high: CM Vijay-led TVK claims membership crossed 2-crore mark
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) membership has crossed the two-crore mark, party sources said on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the Vijay-led party that came to power in Tamil Nadu a month ago.
2) Karur police land at DMK leader Senthilbalaji’s Chennai home, hold inquiry
In a sudden development that caused a stir in Tamil Nadu political circles, a team of officials from Karur district police came to senior DMK leader and former Energy and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji’s residence in Chennai and held an inquiry on Saturday (June 21) morning.
3) AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami’s relative, actor Mansoor Ali Khan join TVK
Former AIADMK functionary Menaka Balakrishnan, a relative of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), actor Mansoor Ali Khan, and several people from other political parties joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.
4) Stop gambling with children's future: Rahul slams govt over NEET aspirant exam centre mix-up
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government after a NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur was allotted a centre in Abu Dhabi for the re-exam, saying it should "stop gambling" with children's future.
5) Nationwide mock drill underway ahead of NEET-UG re-exam, security tightened
A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.
6) 'PR first, not nation': Cong slams PM for not raising issue of Indian seafarers' killing with Trump
The Congress on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not taking up" with US President Donald Trump the killing of three Indian seafarers as a result of an American attack and alleged that "PR first" was the government's mantra and not "nation first".
7) Trump unveils new Air Force One, a gift from Qatar
US President Donald Trump unveiled a newly refurbished Air Force One jet, previously owned by Qatar, which is set to start commissioning flights before it begins ferrying the president early next month.
8) Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League
Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra finished a creditable fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here.
9) Fighting persists in Lebanon despite ceasefire as US-Iran deal is under threat
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed at least seven people, including two children, hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement. The persistent fighting threatened an interim agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.