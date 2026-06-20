Fighting persists in Lebanon despite ceasefire as US-Iran deal is under threat

Lebanon's National News Agency said the strikes hit the southern town of Nabatiyeh and nearby villages. At least seven people remained trapped under the rubble, it said.

Mediators were scrambling to halt the fighting between Israel and the militant Lebanese Hezbollah group, after a heavy exchange on Friday killed at least 47 people in Lebanon and four Israeli soldiers.

An Israeli military official said Hezbollah had fired more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight, prompting the military to start targeting the militant group there. The official spoke anonymously in line with regulations.

On Friday, Israeli ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, said on X that Israel “remains firmly committed to an immediate ceasefire” if Hezbollah honours the agreement and ceases hostilities.

In public statements, Hezbollah has said it will abide by a ceasefire if Israel does, but has not said a ceasefire was actually in place.

A Hezbollah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said Friday after reports of a ceasefire deal emerged that efforts were underway by Qatar, the US and Iran to broker an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire but stopped short of confirming a deal had been reached.