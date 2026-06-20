AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami’s relative, actor Mansoor Ali Khan join TVK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK functionary Menaka Balakrishnan, a relative of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), actor Mansoor Ali Khan, and several people from other political parties joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.
The induction programme was held in the presence of senior TVK leaders, as the ruling party continued its membership and expansion drive across the State. The party claimed its strength has already crossed the two-crore mark
Among those who joined the party were former AIADMK minister Gomathi Srinivasan,
Welcoming the new entrants, TVK leaders expressed confidence that their induction would strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
Addressing the gathering, senior leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna said those joining TVK would be given due recognition in the party.
Referring to former minister KA Sengottaiyan, presently a member of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Cabinet, Aadhav said the veteran leader was among the first to raise his voice when the AIADMK began deviating from its path. He alleged that removing a leader with over five decades of political experience from the party was a mistake on the part of the AIADMK leadership.
Aadhav further claimed that AIADMK workers were joining TVK because the AIADMK and DMK had effectively come together politically.
His remarks come amid continued political sparring between the ruling TVK and the opposition AIADMK over the shifting political landscape in the State.