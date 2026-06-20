'PR first, not nation': Congress slams PM for not raising issue of Indian seafarers' killing with Trump

The opposition party also cited the responses of the former prime ministers Manmohan Singh -- during the diplomatic row surrounding MEA official Devyani Khobragade in 2013 -- and Indira Gandhi to argue that previous Congress governments had given primacy to nation's interest when speaking with America.

In the context of the Modi-Trump bilateral meeting and the public remarks they made on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that Modi sat with his gaze lowered before Trump.

"He sat huddled on the sofa, addressing Trump as 'excellency'. It was truly embarrassing. It looked as though a company agent were speaking to the boss; we had never seen a prime minister like this before," Khera said at a press conference here.