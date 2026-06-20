Neeraj finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

The 28-year-old Chopra produced a best of 85.69m in his third attempt, which placed him fourth in the end in his season-opening event on Friday night.

He breached the 82.61m qualifying distance set by the Athletics Federation of India for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. He was earlier named in the 32-member Indian team for the Glasgow CWG (July 23 to August 2).

Chopra has been hampered by a back injury which he sustained before the World Championships in Tokyo in September 2025.

He was competing here for the first time after finishing eighth in the World Championships. He has been training in Switzerland since May 25 after a rehabilitation stint in Turkey.

"Happy to be back on the field. 85.69m felt good, and ready for the season ahead!" Chopra said in a tweet.

Rising Sri Lankan star and world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the title in the star-studded field with a throw of 88.68m, while two-time world champion Andersen Peters of Grenada was second with 86.38.

American Curtis Thompson, who won a bronze in the Tokyo World Championships, was third with 85.99m.

This was the first time Chopra has not finished in top-two in a Diamond League event in the last four years. He has been in top two in all the DL meetings he had participated since finishing second in Stockholm in June 2022 with a throw of 89.94m.