On a high: CM Vijay-led TVK claims membership crossed 2-crore mark

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) membership has crossed the two-crore mark, party sources said on Saturday, marking a major milestone for the Vijay-led party that came to power in Tamil Nadu a month ago.
According to Daily Thanthi report, Party cadres celebrated the achievement on social media, stating that the surge in membership reflected the growing reach of the party across the State.
Launched in February 2024, TVK witnessed a rapid expansion of its organisational network across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The party's membership drive gained momentum through booth-level committees, youth outreach programmes and district-wise enrolment campaigns.
TVK emerged as a dominant political force in its maiden Assembly election, winning 108 seats and securing 34.92 per cent of the vote share. The party formed the government after defeating both the DMK and AIADMK, ending decades of Dravidian political dominance in the State.
Following the victory, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 10.
With its membership now exceeding two crore, TVK has become one of the largest political organisations in southern India in terms of enrolled members. Party leaders said the achievement underlines the rapid expansion of the party's organisational network and growing public support after assuming office.