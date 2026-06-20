On a high: CM Vijay-led TVK claims membership crossed 2-crore mark

According to Daily Thanthi report, Party cadres celebrated the achievement on social media, stating that the surge in membership reflected the growing reach of the party across the State.

Rapid rise since launch

Launched in February 2024, TVK witnessed a rapid expansion of its organisational network across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. The party's membership drive gained momentum through booth-level committees, youth outreach programmes and district-wise enrolment campaigns.