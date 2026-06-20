Trump unveils new Air Force One, a gift from Qatar

The red, white and navy blue livery of the Boeing 747-8i luxury jet replaces the robin’s egg blue exterior of the old aircraft that ferried presidents since George H W Bush during its nearly 40-year tenure.

The tail of the aircraft features a wavy US national flag.

"The biggest difference is the difference in size. It's like virtually double the size," Trump said at a brief ceremony at the Joint Base Andrews near here, which serves as the home for the presidential aircraft.