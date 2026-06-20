Karur police land at DMK leader Senthilbalaji’s Chennai home, hold inquiry

According to a Maalaimalar report, a team from Karur police came to Chennai and conducted an inquiry at Senthilbalaji’s residence in MRC Nagar. The report said he was not at home at the time, and added that the ex-minister’s brother Ashok was also being searched for in connection with the inquiry.

This sudden inquiry has created a stir in political circles. However, the police have not released any official information as to which case the inquiry is about.