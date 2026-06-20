Karur police land at DMK leader Senthilbalaji’s Chennai home, hold inquiry

CHENNAI: In a sudden development that caused a stir in Tamil Nadu political circles, a team of officials from Karur district police came to senior DMK leader and former Energy and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji’s residence in Chennai and held an inquiry on Saturday (June 21) morning.
According to a Maalaimalar report, a team from Karur police came to Chennai and conducted an inquiry at Senthilbalaji’s residence in MRC Nagar. The report said he was not at home at the time, and added that the ex-minister’s brother Ashok was also being searched for in connection with the inquiry.
This sudden inquiry has created a stir in political circles. However, the police have not released any official information as to which case the inquiry is about.
The influential leader is facing several allegations, including a damning charge of money laundering, and investigations are on in all of them. Also, a probe is under way regarding allegations of irregularities worth around Rs 400 crore in transformer procurement during his tenure as Electricity Minister in the DMK regime.
The Directorate of Enforcement, which is probing the case regarding alleged job scam, had raided his residence
The same agency had conducted searches across Tamil Nadu in connection with allegations of largescale corruption in Tasmac , while the Income Tax department raided his close aides recently.
Most recently, a case has been registered by the Chintadripet police regarding the reported missing of hard disks containing important files from the Electricity Board office on Anna Salai in Chennai.