What are the top headlines of today, June 19, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 19, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) CB-CID files chargesheet against 6 police personnel in Sivaganga custodial death case
The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has filed a chargesheet against six police personnel in connection with the death of R Aakash, a 26-year-old Scheduled Caste youth from Manamadurai, whose death in March triggered allegations of custodial torture and widespread protests in Sivaganga district.
2) TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against Mekedatu project; CM accepts LoP Udhay's suggestion
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly opposing the proposed Mekedatu dam project of the Karnataka government and urging the Union government not to grant any approval for the project.
3) Chennai Corporation to conduct mass polio immunisation drive for 5.56 lakh children on June 28
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct a large-scale intensive pulse polio immunisation drive on June 28, during which it aims to administer polio drops to 5.56 lakh children under the age of five at 1,641 immunisation booths across Chennai.
4) Tamil Nadu: Firecracker prices likely to rise by 30% this year
Firecracker prices are likely to increase by around 30 per cent this year owing to a sharp rise in raw material and transportation costs, industry sources said.
5) Kerala budget announces tax relief measures, EV road tax changes and amnesty schemes
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday announced a series of tax relief measures, amnesty schemes and revisions to vehicle taxes while presenting the revised state Budget in the Assembly, saying the steps are aimed at easing the burden on taxpayers, supporting businesses and improving revenue mobilisation.
6) NEET re-exam: NTA issues safety advisory; shares admit card updates on WhatsApp
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that it is sending reminder SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, while cautioning students against fraudulent messages and fake communications.
7) Delhi HC upholds blocking of Telegram ahead of NEET retest
The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the government's decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram ahead of the crucial NEET-UG retest on June 21, saying the step was not disproportionate as the messaging app can facilitate "automated dissemination" of large content.
8) US strike on alleged drug boat kills 3 in eastern Pacific Ocean
The US military attacked a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, killing three people, as the Trump administration wages a monthslong campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.
9) New Iranian authority charged with overseeing Strait of Hormuz asks ships to register despite free transits
A new Iranian authority charged with overseeing the strait issued guidance Friday calling on ships to register with it even as transits are currently free — signalling Tehran's intent to likely start charging.
10) Neeraj Chopra joins fight against doping, launches awareness campaign with IOA
India's fight against doping received a massive shot in the arm on Friday as javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra joined hands with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to launch an educational campaign against the menace that threatens to derail the country's ambitions of becoming a global sports hub.