Delhi HC upholds blocking of Telegram ahead of NEET retest

The high court, in its 39-page verdict, upheld the decision of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information of Technology Act to ensure a fair re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, on June 21.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency had cancelled the NEET-UG test held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of a paper leak.