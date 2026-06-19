CB-CID files chargesheet against 6 police personnel in Sivaganga custodial death case

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has filed a chargesheet against six police personnel in connection with the death of R Aakash, a 26-year-old Scheduled Caste youth from Manamadurai, whose death in March triggered allegations of custodial torture and widespread protests in Sivaganga district.
The accused named in the chargesheet are Inspector Dileepan, Sub-Inspector Gugan, Grade-I Constable Kaleeswaran of Manamadurai Police Station, Head Constable Palani of Madhagupatty Police Station, Grade-I Constable Mahendran of Thiruppuvanam Police Station and Head Constable Deivendran of Sivagangai Town Police Station.
Aakash died after sustaining severe injuries while in police custody. Police had initially maintained that the history-sheeter was injured after falling from a bridge while attempting to escape arrest and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
His family, however, alleged that he was taken to a secluded location by police personnel and subjected to a brutal assault, leading to his death. The allegations sparked protests across Sivaganga district and demands for an independent probe.
In the wake of the controversy, the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. Several police personnel were suspended, and the case was later altered to include murder charges.
The case drew further attention after Aakash's body was cremated by police at the Thathaneri crematorium in Madurai, 102 days after his death.