CB-CID files chargesheet against 6 police personnel in Sivaganga custodial death case

His family, however, alleged that he was taken to a secluded location by police personnel and subjected to a brutal assault, leading to his death. The allegations sparked protests across Sivaganga district and demands for an independent probe.

In the wake of the controversy, the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. Several police personnel were suspended, and the case was later altered to include murder charges.

The case drew further attention after Aakash's body was cremated by police at the Thathaneri crematorium in Madurai, 102 days after his death.