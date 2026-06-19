TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against Mekedatu project; CM accepts LoP Udhay's suggestion

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and was adopted by a voice vote after members across party lines extended their support.

During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin suggested that the State government should urge the Union government to establish a separate Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal to deal exclusively with issues relating to the Cauvery river.

Accepting the suggestion, the Chief Minister requested Speaker JCD Prabhakar to incorporate the proposal into the resolution as an additional concluding paragraph.

Before moving the resolution, Vijay stressed the need for political unity on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s water rights and the welfare of farmers.