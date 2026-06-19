TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against Mekedatu project; CM accepts LoP Udhay's suggestion

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly opposing the proposed Mekedatu dam project of the Karnataka government and urging the Union government not to grant any approval for the project.
The resolution was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and was adopted by a voice vote after members across party lines extended their support.
During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin suggested that the State government should urge the Union government to establish a separate Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal to deal exclusively with issues relating to the Cauvery river.
Accepting the suggestion, the Chief Minister requested Speaker JCD Prabhakar to incorporate the proposal into the resolution as an additional concluding paragraph.
Before moving the resolution, Vijay stressed the need for political unity on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s water rights and the welfare of farmers.
“Our commitment is conscientious democracy. We must work for the welfare of our people and farmers. Water is one of our fundamental rights, and all of us must stand united on the Cauvery river issue without indulging in blame games,” the Chief Minister said.
The resolution recorded the Assembly’s strong objection to Karnataka’s proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. It stated that the project violated the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the judgment of the Supreme Court, besides lacking the concurrence of the basin States and approval from the Union government.
The House urged the Union government not to grant technical, environmental or any other statutory clearances to the project. It also appealed to the Central Water Commission not to process or approve Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report for the dam.
The resolution further noted that both the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court had observed that the Cauvery basin is a deficit basin and that the available water had already been allocated among the basin States.
Leaders of various political parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK leader Sowmya Anbumani and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, participated in the debate and supported the resolution. After that it was unanimously adopted.