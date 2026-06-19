Chennai Corporation to conduct mass polio immunisation drive for 5.56 lakh children on June 28

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct a large-scale intensive pulse polio immunisation drive on June 28, during which it aims to administer polio drops to 5.56 lakh children under the age of five at 1,641 immunisation booths across Chennai.
Officials emphasised that even if children have received their routine polio doses, they must receive this additional vaccine drop.
To review the preparatory works ahead of the mass drive, Joint Commissioner (Health) VP Jayaseelan chaired an orientation and coordination meeting at Ripon Building on Thursday, which was attended by senior officials.
This June 28 marks the 29th consecutive year the intensive campaign has been implemented across India. To ensure 100 per cent coverage, the GCC will set up 1,641 immunisation booths across the city. These centres will be operational from 7 am to 5 pm.
The centres will be located at Urban Community Health Centres, government hospitals, schools, nutrition centres, private hospitals, railway stations, and bus terminals. Additionally, 52 mobile booths will target high-transit hubs, including Marina Beach and the Koyambedu Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).
A dedicated workforce of 6,564 personnel, including government staff, Rotary Club members, Anganwadi workers, and volunteers, will be deployed. Immunised children will be marked with indelible ink on their left pinky finger to ensure no child is missed.