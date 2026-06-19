Tamil Nadu: Firecracker prices likely to rise by 30% this year

According to a Maalaimalar report, manufacturers in Sivakasi, the country's largest fireworks production hub, said the prices of key raw materials used in firecracker production have increased significantly over the past year. The cost of sulphur has risen from Rs 2,800 to nearly Rs 10,000 per 50-kg bag, while the prices of saltpetre and aluminium powder have also registered steep increases.

Industry representatives said most raw materials have witnessed a price hike of 10 to 30 per cent, substantially increasing production costs.