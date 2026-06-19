US strike on alleged drug boat kills 3 in eastern Pacific Ocean

The latest attack brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to at least 211 since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” in early September.

As with most of the military's statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, US Southern Command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes.

The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs. A video posted on X showed a boat speeding through the water before being struck and bursting into flames.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives.