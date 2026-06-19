Kerala budget announces tax relief measures, EV road tax changes and amnesty schemes

The revised Budget estimates for 2026-27 project revenue receipts of Rs 1,69,646.37 crore against revenue expenditure of Rs 2,05,001.67 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 35,355.30 crore.

The Budget estimates capital expenditure (Net) at Rs 19,651.41 crore, public debt (Net) at Rs 52,364.13 crore, and an overall deficit of Rs 41.23 crore. The government has also announced additional expenditure of Rs 1,080.95 crore, taking the cumulative deficit at the end of the year to Rs 1,504.63 crore.