What are the top headlines of today, July 26, 2026 ?

1. Speaker Prabhakar reopens AIADMK resignation case; EPS, 4 ex MLAs summoned for fresh hearing

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has ordered a fresh inquiry into the resignation of four AIADMK legislators, summoning AIADMK Floor Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and the former MLAs concerned to appear for separate hearings on July 30 before a final decision is taken on the validity of their resignations.