What are the top headlines of today, July 26, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 26, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Speaker Prabhakar reopens AIADMK resignation case; EPS, 4 ex MLAs summoned for fresh hearing
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has ordered a fresh inquiry into the resignation of four AIADMK legislators, summoning AIADMK Floor Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and the former MLAs concerned to appear for separate hearings on July 30 before a final decision is taken on the validity of their resignations.
2. Three killed in blast at illegal firecracker godown near Sivakasi
Three people were killed in an explosion at an illegally operated firecracker godown near Sivakasi on Sunday.
3. TVK functionaries switch to DMK, allege neglect within party
More than 25 functionaries of the ruling TVK joined the Opposition DMK here on Sunday, alleging that they were sidelined within the party despite years of organisational work and were denied both responsibilities and due recognition.
4. Centre rejects Madurai, Coimbatore Metro Rail projects again
The proposed metro rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore have been rejected and sent back by the Union government for the second time, citing insufficient population and a lack of significant travel-time reduction, said a Daily Thanthi report.
5. Vessel with 4 Indians struck at Ukraine's Odesa port; 2 safe, fate of 2 not known
A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa, with two crew members confirmed safe while information about the other two is still awaited, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.
6. Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister
Newly appointed Union education minister Prahlad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday.
7. Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 3,40,000 evacuated and flights cancelled; 10 killed
Typhoon Noul made landfall early Sunday and was bringing winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Hong Kong, over the weekend. It prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in Guangdong province with the region on high alert and dozens of flights were cancelled.
8. France, Spain battle wildfires as more than 250,000 people are forced to flee homes
France sent a hulking military cargo plane to dump tons of flame retardants as it battled raging wildfires on Saturday and slashed the final stage of Tour de France to redeploy security personnel to the blazes that forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
9. India lose to China in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian final, seal World Cup berth
The Indian women’s hockey team went down 2-4 to China in the final to finish runners-up at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship here on Saturday.
10. CWG: Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam wins silver medal