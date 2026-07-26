Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 3,40,000 evacuated and flights cancelled

China's national weather centre said Noul made landfall along the coast of Huidong county of the city of Huizhou in the southern Guangdong province at approximately 3:50 am local time on Sunday.

Hong Kong's Observatory said Noul, with maximum sustained winds of 145 kph (90 mph) near its centre, was moving Sunday into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region.

More than 3,40,000 people had been relocated for safety by Saturday afternoon in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Train services in the province were canceled for Sunday, according to the China News Service.