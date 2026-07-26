Three killed in blast at illegal firecracker godown near Sivakasi

The explosion occurred in a godown where workers were involved in manufacturing crackers at Sengamalpatti area in Sivakasi taluk of Virudhunagar district. The explosion triggered a series of firecracker blasts, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among residents in the area.

The injured were admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries indicated that the godown was functioning illegally. Officials are also probing the cause of the explosion and possible violations of safety norms.

The latest accident comes days after Industries Minister S. Keerthana chaired a consultative meeting with fireworks manufacturers and traders in Sivakasi, where the government discussed measures to strengthen the industry's competitiveness and policy support.