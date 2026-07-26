Centre rejects Madurai, Coimbatore Metro Rail projects again

The Tamil Nadu government had planned to introduce metro rail services in four cities, including Madurai and Coimbatore, following the Chennai Metro. The Coimbatore project was proposed along a 39-km elevated corridor from Karumathampatti via Avinashi Road and from Ukkadam to Valiyampalayam Pirivu on Sathy Road. The Madurai project was planned along a 31.93-km route between Thirumangalam and Othakadai, comprising 27 km of elevated tracks with 23 stations and 4.65 km of underground tracks with three stations.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited had earlier submitted detailed project reports to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government. The state government subsequently approved the projects, estimated at Rs 11,360 crore for Madurai and Rs 10,740 crore for Coimbatore, and forwarded the reports to the Centre. The proposals were rejected and returned in November last year. After the Tamil Nadu government renewed its request in May, the project reports have now been rejected for the second time.