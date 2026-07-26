Vessel with 4 Indians struck at Ukraine's Odesa port; 2 safe, fate of 2 awaited

The incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

The Indian mission, in a statement, said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25," it said.

Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident, the embassy said.