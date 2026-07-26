India lose to China in FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian final, seal World Cup berth

Earlier in the day, India booked their place in the summit clash with a commanding 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the semi-final.

With their impressive run in Muscat, India have also secured qualification for the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

China made a strong start to the final, taking the lead through Tongtong Lu in the opening minute.

Kexin Tang doubled China’s advantage in the 5th minute before Jiaxin Guo made it 3-0 a minute later.

India responded after the break as Nousheen Naz found the back of the net in the 13th minute to reduce the deficit.

However, Chen Ge restored China’s three-goal lead in the 19th minute.