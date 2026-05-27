CM Vijay seeks funds for Metro Rail projects in Tamil Nadu

According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the Chief Minister also requested the Centre to establish Institutes of National Importance in the State to further strengthen the higher education sector.



C Vijay said Tamil Nadu was witnessing rapid economic and industrial growth and stressed the need for enhanced infrastructure investment to sustain development.



"The Union government should prioritise investments in key infrastructure sectors such as highways, harbours, railway projects and allocate the necessary funds, " the Chief Minister said during the meeting.



He also highlighted the importance of increased Central assistance for infrastructure development projects across the State.