TVK functionaries switch to DMK, allege neglect within party

Speaking to reporters after joining the DMK, Santhosh claimed that around 30 members from Ward 186 had resigned from the TVK and enrolled in the Opposition party.

“We worked for the TVK for several years, but we were neither entrusted with responsibilities nor shown respect. Differences within the party and the lack of recognition for long-serving members forced us to take this decision,” he said.

Alleging preferential treatment for new entrants, Santhosh said, “People who joined the party recently were given importance, while those who had worked from the beginning were ignored. Whatever we said was never taken seriously.”