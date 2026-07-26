TVK functionaries switch to DMK, allege neglect within party

CHENNAI: More than 25 functionaries of the ruling TVK joined the Opposition DMK here on Sunday, alleging that they were sidelined within the party despite years of organisational work and were denied both responsibilities and due recognition.
The induction was held at Saidapet in the presence of senior DMK leader and former minister Ma Subramanian, who welcomed the new entrants into the party.
The group was led by Puzhuthivakkam-based TVK Ward 186 Joint Secretary Santhosh. Among those who joined the DMK were Ward Youth Wing Organiser Sivanesan, Area Treasurer Karthik and several other local functionaries.
Speaking to reporters after joining the DMK, Santhosh claimed that around 30 members from Ward 186 had resigned from the TVK and enrolled in the Opposition party.
“We worked for the TVK for several years, but we were neither entrusted with responsibilities nor shown respect. Differences within the party and the lack of recognition for long-serving members forced us to take this decision,” he said.
Alleging preferential treatment for new entrants, Santhosh said, “People who joined the party recently were given importance, while those who had worked from the beginning were ignored. Whatever we said was never taken seriously.”
He said his decision to join the DMK was also influenced by his long-standing admiration for the party.
“I have always had an attachment to the DMK. I joined the TVK because of Vijay, but I realised that even newcomers received greater respect than senior workers. The DMK functioned effectively even when it was in the Opposition, and we now want to work through the party for the welfare of the people,” he added.