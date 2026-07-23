What are the top headlines of today, July 23, 2026 ?

1) Thoothukudi youth dies after detention; kin allege custodial assault, police deny charge

A 24-year-old man who was detained by the Thoothukudi police in connection with an alleged prohibition offence died while undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday (July 23), triggering a protest by his relatives, who refused to receive the body alleging custodial assault.

2) Rat bites off 70-year-old patient's toe at Tiruchy government hospital

A senior citizen who underwent orthopaedic surgery at Tiruchy GH and was receiving post-surgery treatment was reportedly bitten by a rat in the ward, leaving her big toe severely injured, on Thursday.

3) Trust states, abolish NEET: MK Stalin accuses Centre, calls protests 'wake-up call'

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday said that NEET had failed to fulfil its three principal promises of reducing students' burden, eliminating commercialisation and improving standards, and called for its abolition.

4) Chennai Marina Beach closed to public amid protests over NEET paper leak

Police tightened security around Marina Beach in Chennai on Thursday and blocked key entry and exit points from Labour Statue to the Lighthouse as a precautionary measure amid ongoing protests against the alleged NEET question paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

5) Sikkim tunnel collapse: Rescue teams retrieve bodies of all 25 workers

The bodies of all 25 workers have been retrieved from an under-construction NHPC hydropower project tunnel that had collapsed in Sikkim’s Namchi district, officials said on Thursday.

6) Ready for further talks with CJP either at my office or residence: Nadda

Amid the ongoing students' protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday said the government is ready for further talks with the protesting youth which can be held either at his office or residence.

7) Passports of people involved in violence during CJP protest may be cancelled: Delhi Police sources

People found directly involved in violence during the ongoing CJP protest may face cancellation of their passports, police sources said on Thursday.

8) Pa Ranjith, Vetrimaaran, Ameer and Arivu join anti-NEET protest in Chennai

9) Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi tankers in Red Sea, threatening to widen Iran war

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea on Thursday, potentially opening a new front as the US military conducted its 12th night of strikes against Iran.

10) Infosys board names Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, effective Apr 1, 2027

Infosys on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, effective Apr 1, 2027.