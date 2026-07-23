Thoothukudi youth dies after detention; kin allege custodial assault, police deny charge

The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he had collapsed on his own inside the station lock-up and had no external injuries at the time of his medical examination.

According to the police, the Thoothukudi South Police registered a case (Crime No. 751 of 2026) against Arunachalam (24) of Amudha Nagar, Thoothukudi on July 17 under Sections 4(1)(a) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during a prohibition enforcement drive.

Police said all legal procedures relating to the arrest were followed, including videographing his personal search and serving arrest intimation on his family members. He was taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital at around 5.50 p.m. for a medical examination, during which the attending doctor certified him fit and recorded that he had no external injuries, according to the police.

A senior police officer said Arunachalam was thereafter brought back to the station to complete further legal formalities and was kept in the station lock-up with other accused persons who were in the police station at that time.

While conversing with the other inmates, he suddenly collapsed on his own, an incident that was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the lock-up, said the officer.