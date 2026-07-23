Thoothukudi youth dies after detention; kin allege custodial assault, police deny charge

THOOTHUKUDI: A 24-year-old man who was detained by the Thoothukudi police in connection with an alleged prohibition offence died while undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday (July 23), triggering a protest by his relatives, who refused to receive the body alleging custodial assault.
The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he had collapsed on his own inside the station lock-up and had no external injuries at the time of his medical examination.
According to the police, the Thoothukudi South Police registered a case (Crime No. 751 of 2026) against Arunachalam (24) of Amudha Nagar, Thoothukudi on July 17 under Sections 4(1)(a) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during a prohibition enforcement drive.
Police said all legal procedures relating to the arrest were followed, including videographing his personal search and serving arrest intimation on his family members. He was taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital at around 5.50 p.m. for a medical examination, during which the attending doctor certified him fit and recorded that he had no external injuries, according to the police.
A senior police officer said Arunachalam was thereafter brought back to the station to complete further legal formalities and was kept in the station lock-up with other accused persons who were in the police station at that time.
While conversing with the other inmates, he suddenly collapsed on his own, an incident that was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the lock-up, said the officer.
Police personnel immediately attended to him, provided drinking water and first aid, and called his mother, who was waiting at the police station. As his condition appeared normal, he was released on station bail and allowed to leave with his relatives for a further medical check-up as a precaution, the police added.
According to the police, his relatives later informed them that Arunachalam had again collapsed near the hospital and was admitted for treatment. “During the course of treatment, he underwent a medical procedure. Despite treatment, he was declared dead on 23rd July,” said the police officer.
However, Arunachalam's family disputed the police account. They alleged that he sustained injuries to his head and legs after being assaulted by four policemen during interrogation.
Claiming that the injuries led to his death, the family demanded action against the police personnel concerned and refused to receive the body.
The relatives staged a protest outside the Government Medical College Hospital, insisting that those responsible be proceeded against before they accepted the body. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town) Sunil and other police officials held talks with the protesters to persuade them to withdraw the agitation.
The police said a case had been registered on the complaint lodged by Arunachalam's father following the death and that further investigation was underway.