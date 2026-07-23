Rats bite off 70-year-old patient's toes at Tiruchy government hospital

Sources said, R Tamil Kodi (70), a resident from Alathur near Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchy accidentally fell in her house recently and sustained an ankle injury and she was taken to the Annal Gandhi Memorial GH, Tiruchy where she underwent a surgery on Monday (July 20). Subsequently she was shifted to the ward where she has been undergoing post surgery treatment.

On Thursday morning, when her son Vijayakumar who attends her, went to serve her a tea and was shocked to see her big toe was totally damaged suspected to be bitten by rats. Since Tamil Kodi is a diabetic, she could not sense the bite rather.