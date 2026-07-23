Rats bite off 70-year-old patient's toes at Tiruchy government hospital

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen woman who underwent an Ortho surgery at Tiruchy GH and was undergoing post surgery treatment was reportedly bitten by rat in the ward and her toe was totally spoiled on Thursday.
Sources said, R Tamil Kodi (70), a resident from Alathur near Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchy accidentally fell in her house recently and sustained an ankle injury and she was taken to the Annal Gandhi Memorial GH, Tiruchy where she underwent a surgery on Monday (July 20). Subsequently she was shifted to the ward where she has been undergoing post surgery treatment.
On Thursday morning, when her son Vijayakumar who attends her, went to serve her a tea and was shocked to see her big toe was totally damaged suspected to be bitten by rats. Since Tamil Kodi is a diabetic, she could not sense the bite rather.
“We have been complaining about the rodent movement in the wards but the staff give us unusual responses and now, as I feared, my mother’s toe was bitten “, claimed Vijayakumar. He also claimed that the hospital staff continued to give him an evading response.
When contacted the Medical Superintendent Dr Arun, he said that there was no such complaint so far.