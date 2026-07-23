Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi tankers in Red Sea, threatening to widen Iran war

The Houthis have threatened to shut down another key trade route, with the world economy already reeling from Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and the US have meanwhile stepped up their attacks as they vie for control of the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas passed in peacetime, setting off a scramble for alternative routes.

US President Donald Trump threatened “major military punishment” against the Houthis if their attacks on ships continue.

“If they do this again, the US will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves,” Trump wrote on social media.

As the rhetoric escalated, so did the economic fallout. The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, spiked 4.3 per cent Thursday to USD 98.16, its highest level since early June, before the two sides reached a preliminary peace agreement that has since collapsed.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi of Iraq, who has close ties to both the US and Iran, was in Tehran on Thursday to call for peace and dialogue, a spokesperson said. Al-Zaidi met with Trump earlier this month in Washington.

An Arab diplomat said Gulf states are increasingly pessimistic about finding an off-ramp. The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said regional countries, in addition to Pakistan and Turkiye, continue to push for de-escalation.