Chennai Marina beach closed to public amid protests over NEET paper leak

CHENNAI: Public entry to Chennai's Marina Beach has been restricted as a precautionary measure amid ongoing protests against the alleged NEET question paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and a large number of youngsters have been staging continuous protests in Delhi, demanding action over the alleged NEET question paper leak and calling for Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. The protests have reportedly disrupted public transportation in parts of the national capital.
Several Metro stations have been closed, while internet services have also reportedly been disrupted. Delhi Police have used batons and tear gas to disperse protesting youngsters, leading to a tense situation in the capital.
Following the protests in Delhi, demonstrations by youngsters have also been reported in various parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu, youth groups and student organisations have also been holding protests over the issue.
In Chennai too, a sustained protest is ongoing at the CPI's Balan Illam headquarters in T Nagar. Students, activists, CJP members and members of the public have been agitating at the venue for four days.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, against this backdrop, public access to Chennai's Marina Beach has been restricted. Police have closed all entry points from the Labour Statue to the Lighthouse and deployed heavy security in the area.
The precautionary measure has reportedly been taken to prevent youngsters from gathering at Marina Beach and staging protests.