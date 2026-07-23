Chennai Marina beach closed to public amid protests over NEET paper leak

Members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and a large number of youngsters have been staging continuous protests in Delhi, demanding action over the alleged NEET question paper leak and calling for Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. The protests have reportedly disrupted public transportation in parts of the national capital.

Several Metro stations have been closed, while internet services have also reportedly been disrupted. Delhi Police have used batons and tear gas to disperse protesting youngsters, leading to a tense situation in the capital.