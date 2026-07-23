Infosys board names Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, effective Apr 1, 2027

Dash's appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders, India's second largest IT services company said in a release.

He is currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals.

"Having spent over three decades with Infosys, Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customer facing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies," the release said.