Infosys board names Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, effective Apr 1, 2027

NEW DELHI: Infosys on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, effective Apr 1, 2027.
Dash is set to succeed Salil Parekh as Infosys Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2027, following the completion of the latter's second term, after over 9 years.
Dash's appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders, India's second largest IT services company said in a release.
He is currently the global head of a diverse business portfolio comprising multiple industry verticals.
"Having spent over three decades with Infosys, Dash has held senior leadership roles spanning customer facing businesses, delivery, and global operations across multiple geographies," the release said.
He also leads the sustainability business across the company.
"He has consistently delivered strong business performance, helped clients navigate complex business and technology transformations, and built high-performing global teams," Infosys said.
The board believes this combination of strategic and commercial acumen together with his technology delivery experience, uniquely positions him to lead Infosys through its next phase of AI-led transformation, while building on the company's enduring strengths, the release said.
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani noted that the industry is entering a period of considerable change.
"The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO," Nilekani said on the appointment.