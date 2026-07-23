Sikkim tunnel collapse: Rescue teams retrieve bodies of all 25 workers

“The Sikkim government, district administration, and all concerned agencies continue to closely monitor the situation, while extending every possible support to the affected families,” a state government official said.

Eight bodies had been identified till Wednesday. Of them, four are from Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal while one each from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Assam and Sikkim.

At least four workers from Jharkhand's Khunti, Hazaribag and West Singhbhum districts were engaged there, another official said.