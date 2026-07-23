Trust states, abolish NEET: MK Stalin accuses Centre, calls protests "wake-up call"

In a post on X, Stalin said that the students' protest in New Delhi had "now captured the attention of the entire country", adding that they were the ones who first warned that NEET was designed to "enable large-scale irregularities". "The students' protest in New Delhi has now captured the attention of the entire country. We were the first to warn that NEET was designed to enable large-scale irregularities.

That is why the DMK has opposed NEET from the very beginning, consistently pointing out the dangers it poses," Stalin wrote. Stalin further asserted that the "abolition of NEET" should be at the centre of the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Tamil Nadu, which led India in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment, has only one demand: Abolition of NEET. More than any other demand, the abolition of NEET must be at the heart of these protests. Only scrapping NEET will provide a lasting solution to all these problems. Ban NEET, Save Students," Stalin said.